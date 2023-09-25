 Asian Games 2023: India Bags 5th Medal In Shooting As Trio Secure Bronze In 25 M Rapid Pistol Shooting
India clinches 5th medal in shooting in Asian Games 2023 as Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu and Adarsh Singh won bronze.

ANIUpdated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
article-image
Vijayveer Sidhu, Anish Bhanwala, and Adarsh Singh. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Indian rapid-fire pistol shooting trio of Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu and Adarsh Singh secured a bronze medal in the 25m rapid-fire pistol team men's event at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday. With a score of 1718, the Indian trio managed to get its hands on a bronze medal. The gold medal was bagged by China (1765 points) and South Korea took home the silver with 1734 points.

article-image

This is India's fifth medal at shooting. Earlier, shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar secured a bronze medal in the men's 10 m air rifle individual final at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday. He ended in third position with a total of 228.8 points. The gold medal went to Lihao Sheng of China (253.3 points) while the silver medal was secured by South Korea's Hajun Park (251.3 points).

article-image

Aishwary Tomar wins bronze by overcoming Rudrankksh Patil:

Interestingly, Aishwary beat his compatriot Rudrankksh Patil in the shoot-off for bronze. The latter finished with 208.7 points at the fourth spot. 
This was India's fourth medal in shooting at Hangzhou. Also today, Team India's shooting trio, Divyansh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil and Aishwary Tomar, clinched gold in the Men's 10 m air rifle team shooting event.

Their impressive score of 1893.7 not only secured the top spot but also shattered China's world record of 1893.3 points set in August 2023. 
The silver medal was bagged by South Korea, with a total of 1890.1 points. 
China fell way behind to secure the bronze with 1888.2 points. 
This was India's first gold in the Asian Games Hangzhou.

India so far has won ten medals at the ongoing Asian Games, consisting of one gold, three silver, and six bronze. The shooting events at the Asian Games Hangzhou will be conducted from September 24 to October 1. A total of 33 medal events will be taking place across rifle, pistol and shotgun categories at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre.

Olympian Manu Bhaker and former world champion Rudrankksh are some of the stars of the 33-member Indian contingent. 

