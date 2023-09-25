 Asian Games 2023: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Bags Bronze In Men's 10m Air Rifle Shooting
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAsian Games 2023: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Bags Bronze In Men's 10m Air Rifle Shooting

Asian Games 2023: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Bags Bronze In Men's 10m Air Rifle Shooting

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar beat fellow countryman Rudrankksh Patil to add to India's medal tally

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 09:57 AM IST
article-image
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar. | (Credits: Twitter)

Shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar secured a bronze medal in the men's 10 m air rifle individual final at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday. He ended in third position with a total of 228.8 points. The gold medal went to Lihao Sheng of China (253.3 points) while the silver medal was secured by South Korea's Hajun Park (251.3 points).

Read Also
Asian Games 2023: Indian Shooters Win 10 Metre Air Rifle Team Event; Nation Bags First Gold
article-image

Interestingly, Aishwary beat his compatriot Rudrankksh Patil in the shoot-off for bronze. The latter finished with 208.7 points at the fourth spot. 
This is India's fourth medal in shooting at Hangzhou. Earlier today, Team India's shooting trio, Divyansh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil and Aishwary Tomar, clinched gold in the Men's 10 m air rifle team shooting event.

Read Also
Asian Games 2023: Women Shooters Make Their Mark On Day 1 With Silver And Bronze
article-image

India win first gold in Asian Games 2023:

Their impressive score of 1893.7 not only secured the top spot but also shattered China's world record of 1893.3 points set in August 2023. 
The silver medal was bagged by South Korea, with a total of 1890.1 points. 
China fell way behind to secure the bronze with 1888.2 points. 
This was India's first gold in the Asian Games Hangzhou.

India so far has won nine medals at the ongoing Asian Games, consisting of one gold, three silver, and five bronze. The shooting events at the Asian Games Hangzhou will be conducted from September 24 to October 1. A total of 33 medal events will be taking place across rifle, pistol and shotgun categories at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre.

Olympian Manu Bhaker and former world champion Rudrankksh are some of the stars of the 33-member Indian contingent. 

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs AUS: Axar Patel Ruled Out Of 3rd ODI In Rajkot But On Track To Play In 2023 World Cup

IND vs AUS: Axar Patel Ruled Out Of 3rd ODI In Rajkot But On Track To Play In 2023 World Cup

MotoGP Bharat: Notable Moments From Landmark Motorsports Event In Noida

MotoGP Bharat: Notable Moments From Landmark Motorsports Event In Noida

'Want To Thank R Ashwin': Imran Tahir Credits Indian Off-Spinner After Winning CPL Title As Captain,...

'Want To Thank R Ashwin': Imran Tahir Credits Indian Off-Spinner After Winning CPL Title As Captain,...

IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill And Shardul Thakur Rested For 3rd ODI In Rajkot

IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill And Shardul Thakur Rested For 3rd ODI In Rajkot

Asian Games 2023: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Bags Bronze In Men's 10m Air Rifle Shooting

Asian Games 2023: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Bags Bronze In Men's 10m Air Rifle Shooting