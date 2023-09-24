Asian Games 2023: Women Shooters Make Their Mark On Day 1 With Silver And Bronze

Indian women's team bagged silver in shooting. | (Credits: Twitter)

It sounds like you're describing a scenario where three shooters or individuals come together as a team for the first time and have an impressive debut performance. This is a common theme in various sports and competitive activities, where a group of talented individuals joins forces to achieve a common goal.

Such a debut can be remarkable due to their synergy, skill, and teamwork. Successful debut by a newly formed team can be a thrilling and memorable event for both the team members and their fans.

This is the story of these three shooters, Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita (shooting) women's 10m air rifle team who won their first ever Asian Games medal, in China on Sunday.

"It is for the first time they are there as a team" - Neha Chavan

It is for the first time they are there as a team, and they not only made themselves proud, but the country as well," said coach Neha Chavan while talking to FPJ soon after this trio won the silver, at the Hangzhou, China, the 20th Asian Games on the opening day of the championship.

Mehuli Ghosh from Bengal has shifted her base to Hyderabad, and trains at the Guns For Glory in Hyderabad, while Ramita Jindal from Haryana has relocated herself to Chennai while Ashi Chouksey who is from Madhya Pradesh trains at the MP Shooting academy.

"They are young shooters and I am sure they will make us all proud," said coach, Neha Chavan.



Ramita the youngest of the lot went on to win two medals one silver and one bronze. A student of the Hansraj College, New Delhi was overjoyed with her medals. “It was amazing and I am happy I could give medals for our country,” said Ramita while talking to FPJ from Hangzhou soon after her feate.

“We would have won gold, had there been all of us in 10m rifle, due to some restrictions we could not field the right shooter. But we had Ashi Chouksey a 50m rifle expert, which must have gone wrong in venture at this games,” stated the B Com honours “Nevetheless we are happy with the silver,” she added while saying that she has her mixed 10m event on September 16 and she hopes that the duo will turn the tables on the opponents.

“I have my last event in this championship, the mixed 10m rifle”

