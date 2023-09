Asian Games 2023: 'Very Proud Moment For Us', Says Ashi Chouksey After India's Silver In 10M Air Rifle Shooting

Ramita Jindal, Mehuli Ghosh and Ashi Chouksey | (Credits: Twitter)

After winning a silver medal in the team event at Hangzhou Asian Games, Indian 10M Air Rifle shooter Ashi Chouksey said that her team was confident of winning medal and claiming the silver for the country is a "proud moment."

Read Also Asian Games 2023: Arjun Lal Jat And Arvind Singh Clinch Silver In Rowing

The trio of Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh and Ashi Chouksey opened India's medal tally in the ongoing 19th Asian Games by securing silver medal in the women’s 10m Air Rifle team event on Sunday. India won its first medal at the 19th Asian Games. India won a silver medal in the Women's 10 Metre Air Rifle with a score of 1886 with Ramita finishing with 631.9 Mehuli 630.8 and Ashi 623.3.

Read Also Who Are The 3 Indian Atheletes China Has Barred From Asian Games 2023?

"We were prepared and confident that we would get a medal" - Ashi Chouksey

"It's a very proud moment for us that it's the first medal for the Asian Games. We were prepared and confident that we would get a medal. This is my first medal for the Air Rifle. I am happy for the medal, "Ashi Chouksey told ANI.

#WATCH | Indian 10M Air Rifle shooter Ashi Chouksey after winning a silver medal in the team event at Hangzhou Asian Games says, "It's a very proud moment for us that it's the first medal for the Asian Games. We were prepared and confident that we would get a medal. This is my… pic.twitter.com/j6KI6MhNES — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2023

The trio of Ghosh, Ramita and Ashi Chouksey finished 2nd in the 10 M Air Rifle Team event Mehuli and Ramita finished 2nd and 5th respectively to qualify for the finals of the individual event. Ashi (623.3) finished 29th.

Ramita and Mehuli will be seen in action later today in the final of the women's individual 10m air rifle event.

India kicked off their Asian Games campaign in grand style, winning two silver medals. The Men's Lightweight Sculls Event bagged a silver while the other was by the Women's 10m Air Rifle Shooting Team.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)