Asian Games 2023: History Created As Indian Team Wins Gold In Equestrian Dressage Event After 40 Years

The Indian team of Anush Agarwalla, Sudipti Hajela Hriday Vipul Chheda & Divyakriti Singh created history as they became the first from the country in 40 years to clinch Gold medal in the Asian Games in team Dressage event, securing a brilliant 209.205 points. It is also India's 13th medal in the 2023 edition and their 4th gold this year.

The dressage event saw China claim silver with 204.882 points and Hong Kong end at the third spot with 204.582 points. It's also worth noting that it was also India's only 4th goal at Equestrian. Their previous three gold medals in the sport came during the 1982 Asian Games hosted by Delhi. Raghubir Singh had clinched the individual event gold while the home side also won the team event.

Indian shooting and women's cricket team bag gold in Asian Games 2023:

The Indian shooting team, consisting of Divyansh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil, and Aishwary Tomar dominated the competition as they amassed 1,893.7 to script a world record, thereby winning a gold medal the men's 10m air rifle team competition on Monday.

Meanwhile, the women in blue stood out later in the day, clinically beating Sri Lanka in the final in a low-scoring contest. Batting first, India managed only 116 on the board, with Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues reaching double figures and scoring above 40 runs.

Nevertheless, Titas Sadhu wrecked Sri Lanka's batting unit, taking 3 powerplay wickets. The Island nation crumbled as they struggled to put the ball away for a boundary frequently and fell 19 runs short eventually.

