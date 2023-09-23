Asian Games 2023: Harmanpreet Singh, Lovlina Borgohain Lead India's Grand Entry At Opening Ceremony; Watch Videos

Loud cheers resonated throughout the Hangzhou stadium as nearly 100 Indian athletes and officials made a grand entrance during the Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony. Flag-bearers Harmanpreet Singh and Lovlina Borgohain led the spirited Indian contingent.

India proudly assumed the eighth position in the athletes' parade, showcasing its presence with a formidable team of 655 athletes participating in the Games.

From the tennis team, only Ramkumar Ramanathan took part in the parade, as other players were engaged in Sunday matches.

Distinct Attire for Indian Athletes

Male athletes sported bandhgala jackets and khaki kurtas, while their female counterparts adorned high-necked blouses and khaki-textured sarees crafted from recycled fabrics.

The Hangzhou Asian Games commenced with a groundbreaking opening ceremony that seamlessly blended artificial intelligence and environmentally friendly technology. The spectacle featured a futuristic light show, setting the stage for an unforgettable event.

A Multifaceted Celebration

The ceremony was a blend of technology, Chinese cultural heritage, and the unity of the Asian continent.

It embodied the theme of 'Tides Surging in Asia,' emphasizing the interconnectedness of China, Asia, and the world in a new era, along with the unity, love, and friendship among Asian people.

A sight to behold as Harmanpreet Singh and Lovlina Borgohain lead out the Indian Contingent at the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022.



📅 24th Sept - 8th Oct 2023.

📍Hangzhou, China.

— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 23, 2023

Water-Themed Extravaganza

The ceremony revolved around the water element, symbolized by the surging tide of the Qiantang River that flows through Hangzhou. It artfully combined China's ancient civilization with modern technology, showcasing its journey to modernization through stunning visuals.

China's technological prowess was on full display, particularly in the unique lighting of the Games' Flame, where digital technology was used as torchbearers in both the virtual and physical worlds jointly ignited the cauldron.

The 19th Asian Games officially kicked off tonight, and the adorable Asian Games mascots are captivating fans from all the delegations across Asia! — 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 Official (@19thAGofficial) September 23, 2023

Official Declaration and Distinguished Guests

Chinese President Xi Jinping officially inaugurated the Games, with over 12,000 athletes representing 45 countries gearing up for top honors until October 8. Dignitaries such as acting president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Randhir Singh, International Olympic Committee (IOC) head Thomas Bach, and numerous officials from National Olympic Committees and host countries graced the occasion.

Delayed Games and Carbon-Neutral Initiative

The Games were postponed due to a surge in Covid cases in China last year. Embracing the concept of a 'Green Asian Games' or carbon-neutral Games, the opening ceremony utilized digital fireworks to create an electrifying atmosphere.

The nearly-packed 80,000-capacity 'Big Lotus' stadium was elegantly adorned for the event and warmly welcomed athletes from participating countries, including India, with resounding cheers.

Notable Absences

Following the denial of visas to three wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh by the Chinese government, India canceled the visit of its sports minister Anurag Thakur. Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha was absent, as she is currently part of a Parliamentary delegation in Paraguay, although other officials were present at the ceremony.