Asian Games 2023: Dipika Pallikal-Harinder Pal Win Gold For India In Squash; Dinesh Karthik Congratulates Wife

India has clinched another Gold medal in the Asian Games 2023 in the squash event. The medal tally for the country has rised to 20 Gold Medals in Asian Games after the victory. Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Sandhu secured the Gold Medal in the mixed doubles sqaush event after beating the Malaysian team in the finals. The Asian Games 2023 is being conducted in China's Hangzhou.

Dipika Pallikal is the wife of Indian wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik

Dipika Pallikal is the wife of Indian wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik. Dinesh Karthik took to his official social media account and congratulated his wife on achieving the feat. He said, "Its gold time again. Well done Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Thanks Washington Sundar for the video." India has won record number of gold medals in the Asian Games 2023. The country has touched the mark of 20 medals for the first time ever in the Asian Games.

Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal defeated the Malaysian team by 2-0

Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal defeated the Malaysian team by 2-0 and clinched the gold medal in the squash event. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) shared on social media and said, "Our dynamic mixed doubles team of DipikaPallikal and Harinder Sandhu clinches GOLD, defeating Malaysia by a score of 2-0 in the final at AsianGames2022! Join us in celebrating this golden achievement and sending them our heartfelt congratulations!"

