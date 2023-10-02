 Asian Games 2023: 'Ask Her To Show Proof', Says Nandini Agasara As She Hits Back On Swapna Barman's 'Transgender' Allegations
Nandini Agasara has hit back on Swapna Barman's transgender allegations after winning bronze medal in Asian Games 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 02, 2023, 01:21 PM IST
article-image
Nandini Agasara and Swapna Barman. | (Credits: Twitter)

Asian Games bronze medalist in Heptathlon category has hit back on Swapna Barman's transgender accusations and has challenged her to show proof for the same. Agasara also vowed to take up the matter with the  Athletics Federation of India (AFI), given it has marred her achievement of winning the bronze.

Barman, who finished 4th behind Agasara Heptathlon 800m competition on Sunday, had 5708 points under her belt. Agasara, by contrast, managed to win the bronze medal with 5712 points. However, Barman refused to accept her loss and wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that it wasn't fair play and called for the stakeholders to intervene and help get her medal back. The 26-year-old later deleted her tweet.

Speaking to India Today, Agarsara vowed to reach out to the AFI and that her concentration is solely on doing well for the country.

"I know what I am. Ask her to show proof. I will also show that I have won the medal for India. I only want to do well for the country. Now we have won, so people have started talking about it. I will take up this issue with AFI for sure. I wanted to enjoy the moment of winning the medal but going back to India as my mother is not well," the 20-year-old told India Today.

"No girl can come up in heptathlon so fast" - Swapna Barman

Speaking to The Bridge about the matter, Barman stated that transgender athletes are ineligible to compete in events over 200 meters due to their higher testosterone levels.

"If I do not get this medal which I deserved I shall expose everyone. Everyone can see the injustice that I am being subjected to. Transgender athletes, who have testosterone levels above 2.5, cannot compete in events over 200 meters. No girl can come up in heptathlon so fast. I have trained for 13 years in this, it is impossible that she trains for four months and gets to this level."

