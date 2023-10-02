Asian Games 2023: Indian Men's And Women's Contingent Win Bronze In Speed Skating 3000m Relay

Indian men's and women's speed skating team. | (Credits: Twitter)

The India skating contingent captured its first medal at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou as the women's speed skating 3000 m relay team consisting of Heeral Sadhu, Kartika Jagadeeswaran and Aarathy Kasturi Raj secured a bronze medal in the final on Monday.

With the timings of 4:34.861 minutes, India managed to secure a bronze medal. The gold medal went to Chinese Taipei (4:19.447 minutes) and the silver went to South Korea (4:21.146 minutes). India had back-to-back bronze medals in sport as the men's speed skating 3000 m relay team secured the third position in the final as well. The team consisted of Aryan Pal, Anand Kumar, Siddhant, and Vikram.

The Indians clocked the timings of 4:10.128 minutes. The top prize was won by Chinese Taipei (4:05.692 minutes) while the silver medal was captured by South Korea (4:05.702 minutes). Now, India has a total of two medals in skating.

India's medal tally raises to 55:

India's medal tally has now gone up to 55 medals, comprising 13 gold, 21 silver, and 21 bronze. The roller skating events started on September 30 and will end on October 7.

One of the most important events left to be completed in Asian Games 2023 is cricket. Big guns like India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Pakistan have secured direct entry to the quarter-finals due to the higher seeding.

