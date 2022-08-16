Asia Cup cricket 2022: Here are all teams, squads for the tournament

The Asia Cup 2022, a six-team tournament will be held in UAE between August 27 and September 11.

The much-anticipated tournament will see one of cricket's fiercest rivalries once again take centre stage when the two teams face off on August 28.

The tournament, originally to be played in Sri Lanka, was moved to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) a few days back following the political and economic crisis in the island nation.

The Asia Cup, which was last played in 2018, will be played in the T20 format and India, who are the defending champions, will enter the 2022 edition of the competition as favourites.

Here are all the squads for this year's tournament

Group A

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan. Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

Qualifier: Final team in Group A yet to be determined

Group B

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (captain), Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari.

Standby players: Nijat Masood, Qais Ahmed, Sharafuddin Ashraf.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Taskin Ahmed

Sri Lanka: Squad yet to be named