Asia Cup cricket 2022: Team India schedule, matches, venues, squad

The much-anticipated Asia Cup cricket tournament will see one of cricket's fiercest rivalries once again take centre stage when the two teams face off on August 28.

The tournament, originally to be played in Sri Lanka, was moved to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) a few days back following the political and economic crisis in the island nation.

The Asia Cup, which was last played in 2018, will be played in the T20 format and India, who are the defending champions, will enter the 2022 edition of the competition as favourites.

India's match list

Aug 28 - India vs Pakistan, Dubai

Aug 31 - India vs Qualifier, Dubai

India and Pakistan last played in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Pakistan hammered India by 10 wickets in that game. That was Pakistan’s second win over India in overall ICC events.

Squad

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Standbys: Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer.

Venue

Ten out of the thirteen games including the final on September 11 are set to be played in Dubai, with the rest to take place in Sharjah.

Teams

UAE, Kuwait, Singapore and Hong Kong will play a qualifying round with the winner joining India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh in the main tournament.

