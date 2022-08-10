India batsman Ishan Kishan posts cryptic social media after Asia Cup snub

India opener Ishan Kishan | Pic: BCCI

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan expressed his displeasure after being snubbed for the Asia Cup with a cryptic message on social media.

The left-handed batsman was left out of the 15-member squad for the tournament to be played in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Ishan took to Instagram to post lyrics of a rap song called Bella-Humble Poet.

"Ke ab esa ban na nai/bhalle ghayal ho jaana/tujhe fool samjhe koi/toh tu fire ho jana/Bella piche rehna magar sab sambhaal lena tu/in sab aage waalo ki traah naa gayaab ho jana/meri baat sun mein hate deke kahan jaaunga/yaa fir esa kahun hate leke badal jaunga," the lyrics read.

Ishan has played 14 T20Is scoring 430 runs at an average of 30.71.