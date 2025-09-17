 Asia Cup 2025: PCB Rejects ICC Decision On Andy Pycroft, Writes Second Letter Demanding Removal, Says Report
Asia Cup 2025: PCB Rejects ICC Decision On Andy Pycroft, Writes Second Letter Demanding Removal, Says Report

The PCB has termed the ICC's inquiry against the match referee as a mere formality, stressing that neither all aspects were examined for inquiry nor were relevant people contacted.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 01:26 PM IST
Image: ICC/X

The Pakistan Cricket Board maintained its stance and has written a second letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC) demanding the removal of Andy Pycroft. According to a Geo TV report, PCB has rejected the ICC's decision not to take action against the match referee.

PCB maintains stance on Andy Pycroft 's removal

According to the report, the board in it's report has refused to play matches supervised by Pycroft and is standing on its decision to boycott the matches if its demands are not met.

The PCB has termed the ICC's inquiry against the match referee as a mere formality, stressing that neither all aspects were examined for inquiry nor were relevant people contacted.

The letter further states that Pakistan will agree to play after all its reservations are addressed a formal announcement of acceptance of demand is made. Highlighting ICC's increasing woes, the soruces said that the cricketing authority as no choice but to remove umpire from Pakistani matches after Pakistan's tough stance.

Will Pakistan play match against the UAE?

According to a late-night PTI report, a compromise has been reached between the ICC and the PCB over the no-handshake controversy. The ICC has agreed to replace Pycroft with Richie Richardson for the Pakistan vs UAE game, and furthermore, Pycroft will no longer officiate in Pakistan's matches during the Asia Cup. As of now, there's no clear response from Pakistan. If Pakistan decides to boycott their match on Wednesday, then they will be officially knocked out of the competition

