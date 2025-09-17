Asia Cup 2025: Andy Pycroft Likely To Miss Pakistan vs UAE Match After No Handshake Incident, Says Report

Image: ICC/X

The International Cricket Council on Tuesday landed a major blow to Pakistan by deciding not to remove Andy Pycroft from the Asia Cup 2025. However, in the latest development, the ICC is set for a U-turn on the Pakistan Cricket Board's request. As per the Times Of India report, Pycroft could be 'rested' for Pakistan's match against the UAE on Wednesday, September 17.

Will Pycroft officiate Pakistan team matches?

Even before the report emerged about Pycroft getting rested for the Pakistan vs UAE match, the PCB had threatened to pull out of the Asia Cup 2025 after blaming Pycroft for the "no handshake" incident after suffering a crushing loss against India.

Pakistan have made a U-turn on their Asia Cup boycott threat over the handshake snub row. The former champions will face the UAE in their final Group A match on Wednesday, September 17. However, the Men In Green cancelled their pre-match press conference. A PCB official, while speaking to the publication, stated, "Pakistan will play the tournament, but Andy Pycroft will not be officiating the match against the UAE". ACC is yet to revert

Was Pakistan responsible for the No Handhskae incident?

According to a report in PTI, the situation arose because of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Director of Cricket Operations, Usman Walha, who did not tell Salman about the rules and regulations that are to be followed during the Asia Cup.

A well-placed source said that, it was Walha’s duty to inform Salman about the “No Handshake” policy but he didn’t do so and the Pakistan skipper was apparently caught unawares by the turn of events.

The report adds that an angry Pakistan Cricket Board chief, Mohsin Naqvi, who is the current chairman of the ACC as well, ordered the sacking of Walha on Monday for the embarrassment caused to the national cricket team and Salman.

PCB have suggested Richie Richardson to stand in its match against the UAE on Wednesday (September 17, 2025) but whether that would happen or not is the big question.