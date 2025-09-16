PCB Labels Andy Pycroft's Role In Handshake Row As 'Highest Level Of Offence' In Letter To ICC: Reports

Image: Sony LIV/X

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sharply criticized the International Cricket Council (ICC) through a detailed letter, accusing match referee Andy Pycroft of “highest level of offence” following a much-discussed handshake row during the Asia Cup 2025. According to the Pakistan media outlet Dawn, the letter alleges that Pycroft’s actions brought disrepute to the game and breached ICC conduct codes.

The controversy erupted after the India vs. Pakistan match at Dubai International Stadium, during which India’s players notably refrained from the customary handshakes both before the toss and after the match. Captains from both sides did not shake hands at the toss, and Indian players Shivam Dube and Suryakumar Yadav bypassed the post-match handshake protocol. Pakistani players, waiting outside the Indian dressing room for the usual post-match handshake, were left without acknowledgment.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In its letter, the PCB claims that Pycroft instructed the captains not to shake hands at the toss. They argue these instructions violate the Spirit of Cricket and the MCC Laws.

Specifically, the PCB cites Article 2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Match Officials, claiming that Pycroft’s conduct was in direct contravention of the expectations for officials to promote sportsmanship and respect. Their letter argues that Pycroft’s behavior violated both spirit and formal regulations.

The PCB had demanded the removal of Pycroft as match referee for Asia Cup 2025. However, their demand was rejected by the ICC. Despite media speculation that PCB might escalate the matter by threatening to pull out of the tournament, PCB sources told some outlets that such an outcome is “very unlikely.”

This episode underscores the strained relations and heightened sensitivities often present in India-Pakistan clashes, especially in high-stakes tournaments. The gesture of a handshake, or its absence, has become a symbol of respect, rivalry, and interpretation, and now has become the center of formal accusations and regulatory debate.

Asia Cup 2025: Are Pakistan Withdrawing From Remainder Of The Tournament Amid Boycott Rumours? Report Claims Pre-Game Presser Cancelled Ahead Of UAE Match

The drama surrounding Pakistan’s participation in the Asia Cup 2025 has intensified, with fresh reports suggesting the team may be reconsidering its continuation in the tournament. According to reports, Pakistan’s pre-match press conference, scheduled ahead of their crucial Group A clash against the United Arab Emirates, has been abruptly cancelled, sparking widespread speculation over a possible boycott or withdrawal from the tournament.

The cancellation comes amid an ongoing standoff between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC), centered around the presence of match referee Andy Pycroft. The PCB had earlier demanded that Pycroft be removed from officiating in the Asia Cup following India’s refusal to shake hands with Pakistani players after their match in Dubai, an incident that the PCB termed as a breach of sportsmanship and disrespectful.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, both the ICC and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) have reportedly declined the request, stating that the post-match conduct of the Indian team did not violate any specific code of conduct or disciplinary protocol. This denial has reportedly left PCB officials deeply frustrated, and over the past 48 hours, internal discussions within the board have raised the possibility of pulling the team out of the competition in protest.

While the PCB has not officially confirmed any such decision, the cancellation of the pre-game press conference is being interpreted by many as a sign that Pakistan’s participation in the match against UAE, and potentially the rest of the tournament, hangs in the balance. The silence from PCB officials and team management has only added to the uncertainty.