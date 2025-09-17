'Finally Playing Or Just Protesting With Bat & Ball?': Netizens React As Pakistan Faces UAE Amid 'Boycott' Threat

Image: ACC/X

After a day full of confusion, tension, and swirling boycott rumours, Pakistan finally took the field against the UAE in their crucial Asia Cup 2025 Group A clash. The match, originally scheduled to start at 8 PM IST, was delayed by an hour and eventually began at 9 PM, following last-minute negotiations between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the ICC. As expected, the delay and the drama surrounding it set social media abuzz.

Earlier in the day, several media reports claimed Pakistan was considering withdrawing from the match due to unresolved tensions with match referee Andy Pycroft, who was at the centre of the recent handshake controversy following the India vs Pakistan game. With PCB demanding his removal, and the ICC refusing, fans feared the worst, that Pakistan might forfeit or stage a walkout.

However, a video surfaced online just before the revised start time showing Pakistan players boarding the team bus, confirming they would play. The news was met with a flood of reactions from netizens.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

With the match underway and Pakistan needing a win to qualify for the Super Four, attention is finally turning to the game itself. But online, fans continue to keep the banter alive, proving once again that in subcontinental cricket, the battle on social media is just as intense as the one on the field.