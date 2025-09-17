Asia Cup 2025, PAK Vs UAE, Match 10: UAE Won The Toss And Elected To Bowl First At Dubai

Toss Update

UAE won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan at Dubai.

Preview

Amid boycott rumours by Pakistan national cricket team following the chain of events from the Asia Cup 2025 match against India, their crunch match against UAE is all set to go ahead on September 17, Friday. Both teams face a must-win situation on Friday to progress to the Super 4 stage.

UAE, who were razed by Team India, came up with an improved performance against Oman to outclass them by 42 runs, thereby keeping themselves alive in the competition. They did run Pakistan close in the preceding tri-series and will look to expose further weaknesses of the Men in Green from their loss to India.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Even as their off-field issues continue to mount, Pakistan must fix their on-field performance to stand a chance of winning the Asia Cup. Although Salman Ali Agha and co. start as favourites against the UAE, their overdependence on bowling is hugely concerning. Pakistan's bowling performance largely overshadowed their batting struggles against Oman but India outplayed them black and blue on Sunday. With the Super 4 stage coming soon, Pakistan need a quick fix.