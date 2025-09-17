 Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Players Leave Hotel For Dubai Stadium Ahead Of UAE Clash Amid Boycott Speculations; Video
Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 08:18 PM IST
article-image
Image: Sony LIV/UAE Cricket/X

In a dramatic twist, the Group A clash between Pakistan and the UAE at the Asia Cup 2025 has been delayed by an hour, sending shockwaves through the cricketing world. The highly anticipated match, set to take place at the Dubai International Stadium, was originally scheduled to begin in at 8pm IST but has now been pushed back amid ongoing negotiations between the ICC and the Pakistan team. In a video surfaced online, the Pakistan players were seen boarding a team bus ahead of the clash.

Sources close to the development claim that the delay is related to off-field tensions that have plagued the tournament, especially following the India-Pakistan encounter earlier in the week. That match ended in controversy when the Indian players did not participate in post-match handshakes, citing national mourning after a terror attack. Pakistan viewed the incident as unsportsmanlike and has since raised formal complaints with the ICC.

The situation escalated when the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) demanded the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft, accusing him of mishandling the events. While the ICC rejected the PCB’s formal request to replace Pycroft, behind-the-scenes talks reportedly continued, with tournament integrity and team participation at stake.

This is a crucial match for Pakistan. A win against UAE is essential for them to qualify for the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup. A delay, or worse, a boycott, would not only damage their campaign but also cast a shadow over the tournament's credibility

