 Asia Cup 2025: No Jasprit Bumrah & Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh In; Predicting India's Playing XI Against Oman
As far as batting is concerned, the middle order has yet to be tested due to one-sided wins against the UAE and Pakistan. The match against Oman will therefore give players like Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Axar Patel an opportunity to get some runs under their belt

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 01:09 PM IST
article-image
Image: BCCI/X

Team India were the first team to qualify for Super 4 stage courtesy of their opponent for their last match i.e Oman. The Men in Blue qualified for the knockout stage with a game to spare after UAE beat Oman. Having registered convincing wins in the first two matches, Team India will look to test their bench strength.

The final match against Oman on Friday, September 16, presents an opportunity for lthe ikes of Jitesh Sharma, Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh to push for a case in the playing XI. But what remains to be seen is whether Gambhir will make changes or carry on the winning combination.

article-image

How will India's Playing XI look against Oman?

Jasprit Bumrah is certain to rest for the dead rubber, but who will take his place in the playing XI? Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh are two contenders if Bumrah is rested. Arshdeep is also on the verge of reaching the milestone of taking 100 wickets in this format.

As far as batting is concerned, the middle order has yet to be tested due to one-sided wins against the UAE and Pakistan. The match against Oman will therefore give players like Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Axar Patel an opportunity to get some runs under their belt before the knockout stage. Sanju Samson's place could also come under scrutiny with Jitesh Sharma getting the nod.

India predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.

article-image

Can Oman upset India?

The goal of the match for Oman is to finish their inaugural campaign with a victory. Although the Jatinder Singh-led team showed signs of tenacity against Pakistan, they suffered crushing defeats in their opening two games against the UAE and Pakistan. In what will be their first meeting at the international level, the competitive team will try to deliver their final blow against the Men in Blue in the Asia Cup 2025.

