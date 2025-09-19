Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Full Schedule, Match Timings & IND vs PAK Clash Date

Image: BCCI/ACC/X

Defending champions India and Oman will play their final group match in the 2025 Asia Cup on Friday at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, but the schedule for the Super Four is set. Four teams have advanced to the next round of the Asia Cup after 11 group matches so far, and the competition will start in Dubai on Saturday.

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 format

The Super 4 format will witness teams playing matches in a round-robin format. The top two teams will then advance to the final. The points system remains unchanged: two points for a win, one for a no result. However, if teams are tied on points at the end of the Super Four stage, net run rate will decide the ranking.

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 schedule

Matches Date Venue Time

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh September 20 Dubai 8 PM

India vs Pakistan September 21 Dubai 8 PM

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka September 23 Abu Dhabi 8 PM

India vs Bangladesh September 24 Dubai 8 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh September 25 Dubai 8 PM

India vs Sri Lanka September 26 Dubai 8 PM



How did teams qualify for Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2025?

The first team to advance to the Super Four stage was the one captained by Suryakumar Yadav. India, who are in Group A of the competition, defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets after defeating the United Arab Emirates by nine wickets in their opening match.

But after the UAE defeated Oman with a strong performance, they qualified. The host country's victory raised their chances of qualifying for the next round for the first time in history, but their dreams were dashed in the next match when former champions Pakistan defeated them by 41 runs thanks to an all-around performance from Shaheen Afridi. After defeating Oman in their opening match, Pakistan's victory allowed them to join India in the Super Four.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh made it through from Group B. The Charith Asalanka-led side qualified after winning all three of their matches, while Bangladesh secured the final berth after Afghanistan lost to Sri Lanka on Thursday.