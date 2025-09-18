IND vs OMA, Asia Cup 2025: When & Where To Watch As Team India Look To Make It 3 Out Of 3?

Team India vs Oman. | (Credits: X)

Before another showdown against arch-rivals Pakistan, Team India will face Oman in Abu Dhabi in their final group match of Asia Cup 2025. The Men in Blue, who have been in rampant form, will start as overwhelming favourites against Oman, and will look to rally in their title defence.

India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, have been flawless against UAE and arch-rivals Pakistan, beating them by nine wickets and seven wickets, respectively. India also handled the pressure of the high-voltage game against Pakistan in Dubai across facets to outplay them comprehensively. But the Men in Blue may want to give their batters more time out in the middle after their bowling unit did short work of their oppositions in the first two matches.

Oman, meanwhile, have gone on to lose to Pakistan and UAE, to be eliminated out of the tournament. Although they are highly unlikely to beat a mighty Indian side, Oman would be determined to at least put in a fight to stand a chance of participating in the future Asia Cup tournaments.

India and Oman Asia Cup 2025 squads:

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel.

Oman squad: Jatinder Singh (capt), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla, Sufyan Yousuf, Ashish Odedara, Aamir Kaleem, Mohammed Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Aryan Bisht, Karan Sonavale, Zikriya Islam, Hassnain Shah, Faisal Shah, Muhammed Imran, Nadeem Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava.

When and where to watch India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match?

The toss for the match between India and Oman at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will take place at 7:30 PM IST on September 19, Friday while the play will kickstart at 8:00 PM IST. Fans in India can catch the action on Sony Sports Network in India.

The live streaming of the same will take place on the SonyLiv App and Website.