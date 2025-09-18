'Yeh Main Kyun Bataaunga Aapko': Kuldeep Yadav's Hilarious Reply To Reporter Goes Viral Ahead Of IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Match; Video

Kuldeep Yadav. | (Image Credits: X)

Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav gave a hilarious reply to a reporter during the press conference ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 match against Oman on September 18, Friday in Abu Dhabi. With the reporter asking when Kuldeep feels the ball is coming well out of his hand, the 30-year-old cheekily asked why would he tell him that.

The left-arm leg-spinner has been in ominous form in the two wins for India over UAE and Pakistan. He claimed the Player of the Match awards in both matches, picking up four wickets against UAE to demolish them for 57, followed by taking three scalps to restrict Pakistan to 127. Fans can expect another stunning performance from him against Oman.

Replying to the reporter's question, Kuldeep said:

"Yeh main kyun bataaunga bhai aapko ki main kaisa feel kar raha hoon. Obviously jab bowling karte hain aap toh aap batsman ko read karte hain. Acche batsmen hain toh accha khelte hain, Shaheen Afridi bahut accha khel rahe hain, pichle 2 match se bahut todai kar rahe hain. Choti choti mistake hoti hai, tab aap realise karte hain main better kar sakta tha. Game hee aisa hai, jab aap fail hote hain, tabhi seekhte hain. Toh har game aapke liye perfect nahin hota aur har game failure bhi nahin hota. Toh kahin na kahin aap usse improve karte hain aur seekhte hain. Bowling mein aap chahe 5 wicket le ya 6 wicket le, ummeed yehi rehti hai aap better cheezein kar sake."

(Why would I tell you how I feel? Obviously, when you bowl, you read a batter. If there's a good batter, he will play well. Shaheen Afridi has been hitting sixes at will in the last two games now. Small mistakes keep happening, then you realise things could've been better. The game is such that, you learn from your failures. So, not every game is perfect or a failure. So, you keep improving and learning. Whether you take five or six wickets, you always expect more from yourself.)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India and Pakistan to face again in the Super 4 stage

With the 41-run win against UAE, Pakistan have set up another clash with Team India, slated to take place on September 21, Sunday. The Men in Blue had walloped Pakistan by seven wickets in the Group stage game at the same venue.

Hence, Suryakumar Yadav and co. will firmly start as favourites. Notably, India's game against Oman will also be their first game of the tournament in Abu Dhabi.