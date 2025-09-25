India Squad For West Indies Test 2025: Major Talking Points

By: Suraj Alva | September 25, 2025
The 15 man squad for West Indies series was announced on Thursday which featured a new vice-captain, surprise exclusions, and a future No 3 here's everything you need to know
Image: BCCI/X
Ravindra Jadeja Gets New Role: Ravindra Jadeja will be Shubman Gill's deputy for the two-Test series with Rishabh Pant out due to injury
No Place for Karun Nair and Shardul Thakur: After a promising return, Karun Nair fails to cement his spot. Shardul Thakur also failed to find a place in the team
Sai Sudharsan Is India’s No. 3: Agarkar said that Sai Sudharsan has shown lot of promise and team management are ready to give him an extended opportunity
Where is Akash Deep? Akash Deep who bowled brilliantly on England tour, was added to Irani Cup squad with Prasidh Krishna selected instead of him for Test series
Credits: BCCI/X
Faith in Nitish Reddy: Nitish Reddy's recent performances have been inconsistent but the selectors appear to see long-term potential in him. He continues to retain their confidence despite mixed form.
What’s Next for India? With a two-match home Test series coming up, the big question is can this young core get the first series win at home?
Image: BCCI/X