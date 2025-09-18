Asia Cup 2025: Mohammad Nabi Launches Merciless Assault On Dunith Wellalage's Bowling In SL vs AFG Match, Clobbers 5 Sixes; Video

Mohammad Nabi. | (Image Credits: X)

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi launched a merciless assault on Sri Lankan spinner Dunith Wellalage in the Asia Cup 2025 game at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 18, Thursday. Nabi clobbered five sixes off the 20th over of the innings, helping Afghanistan finish strongly to set a stiff target for the opposition.

The moment occurred as Charith Asalanka turned to the left-arm spinner, taking a massive gamble against the big-hitting Nabi. The veteran smashed the first three sixes off long-off, mid-wicket and long-on. Wellalage followed it up with a no-ball and the 40-year-old cleared the boundary two more times. He tried to go again in the final ball but Sri Lanka managed to run him out.

Watch the below video:

Nabi's 60 off 22 deliveries, laced with six sixes ensured that Sri Lanka reached a competitive total of 169/8 despite being 79/6 at one stage. Nuwan Thushara bowled outstandingly with the new ball and finished with figures of 4-0-18-4. Wellalage, Dushamantha Chameera and Dasun Shanaka claimed one scalp each.

Earlier, Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan had won the toss and elected to bat first as both sides chase a win in the last match of Group B.

Sri Lanka playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara.

Afghanistan playing XI: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

India and Pakistan have sealed their spots into the Super 4 round from Group A, with two wins each. Team India have the opportunity to make it three out of three in the tournament.