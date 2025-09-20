 Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya Holds His Nerve To Pull Off A Spectacular Catch In IND vs OMA Match; Video
Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya produced a fielding brilliance at a crucial juncture of the innings in the Asia Cup 2025 clash against Oman at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Baroda-born cricketer produced some outstanding balancing act on the boundary to get the better of Aamir Kaleem when India desperately needed it.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 12:23 AM IST
article-image
Hardik Pandya. | (Image Credits: X)

article-image

The dismissal occurred in the 18th over of the innings when Oman needed 40 off 15 deliveries and had nine wickets in hand, making it an achievable task. With Harshit Rana bowling, Kaleem, who was on 64, swept it fine but did not get the connection he desired. Pandya, who was stationed at fine leg came into play and caught it without ever touching the rope while running. The on-field umpire sent it upstairs and was convinced, thereby ruling it out.

Watch the below video:

It was also Harshit's first wicket of the innings as the right-arm pacer broke the threatening 93-run stand with Hammad Mirza. Nevertheless, Oman put in a commendable effort in pursuit of 188 and fell only 21 runs short in the end, giving the Men in Blue a massive scare.

Sanju Samson had top-scored to propel India to 188/8 in 20 overs

Earlier in the night in Abu Dhabi, Suryakumar Yadav had won the toss and opted to bat first, citing the need to give their batters some time in the middle. With the Asian Giants making short work of UAE and Pakistan in the first two matches, they hardly spent any time in the middle.

Although Shubman Gill was dismissed cheaply in the first over, Abhishek Sharma continued his ominous form, clattering 38 off only 15 deliveries. Sanju Samson, who batted for the first time in the tournament, top-scored with 56 to help India reach 188/8.

Team India will face Pakistan in their first match of Super 4 on September 21, Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.

