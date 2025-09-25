Asia Cup 2025: Former Pakistan Spinner & Now Bangladesh Coach Mushtaq Ahmed Rejoices Fakhar Zaman's Wicket In Super 4 Clash; Video

Mushtaq Ahmed and Fakhar Zaman. | (Credits: X)

Former Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed, who is now Bangladesh's spin-bowling coach, couldn't stop gushing over Fakhar Zaman's wicket in the decisive Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash in Dubai on Thursday. A video of the same surfaced on social media as Mushtaq was seen smiling while sitting beside other Bangladesh's coaching staff.

Zaman's painstaking stay at the crease against Bangladesh came to an end in the seventh over of the innings as the 35-year-old looked to crash the ball over long-off boundary. However, the ball went straight to Tanzim Hasan Sakib, thereby putting leg-spinner Rishad Hossain on board. Zaman struck two boundaries but consumed 20 balls for his 13 runs as Pakistan lost their third wicket.

Watch the below video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bangladesh had won the toss and opted to field first in Dubai

Litton Das continued to stay on the sidelines as Jaker Ali had won the toss for the second consecutive day in Asia Cup 2025 and opted to bowl first at the Dubai International Stadium. Bangladesh have confirmed three changes to the XI, while Pakistan remained unchanged.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(w/c), Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

The Men in Green had lost the in-form Sahibzada Farhan in the very first over, perishing to Taskin Ahmed. Pakistan eventually finished their innings at 135/8 as they struggled for any momentum. Mohammad Haris emerged as their top scorer, making a 23-ball 31 to give the bowler something to bowl at. Nevertheless, Pakistan bowlers must bowl out of their skin to prevent Bangladesh from scoring 136 inside 20 overs.

The winner of the match will face Team India in the final on September 28, Sunday.