Asia Cup 2023: Team India Cricketers Present Medals To 3 Nepal Players In Dressing room (WATCH)

Team India cricketers honour | (Credits: Screengrab)

Team India players honoured Nepal cricketers in the dressing room after their 10-wicket win in the Asia Cup 2023 match on Monday at Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy. Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and head coach Rahul Dravid awarded medals to three players after Nepal coach Monty Desai spoke special words for them.

Desai asked the first medal to be presented to Sompal Kami for his contribution of 48-ball 56 on Monday, hitting a four and two sixes. The medal was presented by all-rounder Pandya. Kohli presented the 2nd one to Aasif Sheikh, who top-scored for Nepal with 58. Desai went on to state that Kohli is Sheikh's idol.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Finally, Dravid presented one medal to Dipendra Singh Airee, who Desai described as the one bringing fielding energy to the side. The cricketers from two sides also shared some jokes amid the small ceremony.

Ravindra Jadeja feels 10-wicket win bodes well for India for the upcoming matches:

Ravindra Jadeja, who picked up figures of 10-0-40-3, stated that such a confidence-boosting victory was required before massive games. He felt Nepal were off to a brilliant start and India slightly struggled to contain them. In a video uploaded by the BCCI, he said:

"As a team, we won by 10 wickets, so the overall confidence is good. As a team you need that win before the big games. This is a good win for the team. We were playing Nepal for the first time and did not know what were the shots that they could play. Nepal were off to a great start, and we did not know about the strength of the team. We did not know about their go to shots. Me and Kuldeep came and controlled the game as it is not easy to hit the spinners in the middle overs. I just concentrated on bowling stump to stump."

India will now face Pakistan in their first game of Super 4.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)