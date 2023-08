Sri Lanka began their Asia Cup 2023 campaign on a positive note as they defeated Bangladesh by 5 wickets in Match 2 of the tournament at Kandy's Pallekele International Stadium on Thursday.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka (165/5) Beat Bangladesh (164) By 5 Wickets In Match 2 At Pallekele

More details to follow...

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)