Asia Cup 2023: Team India Arrive In Sri Lanka Ahead Of Marquee Tournament (WATCH)

Team India have landed in Sri Lanka ahead of what promises to be a highly entertaining edition of the 2023 Asia Cup, starting on August 30 in Multan. The likes of Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer was spotted getting out of the team bus before making their way out of the airport.

Kohli was most under focus in the clip that has gone viral over social media as he seems to be Team India's most in-form batter. The 34-year-old also has a reputation of performing well against Pakistan, whom they face to start their Asia Cup 2023 campaign on September 2nd in Pallekele.

Nevertheless, Pakistan would feel confident about their chances, with most of their players having spent a long time in Sri Lanka playing the Lanka Premier League (LPL) and the three-game ODI series against Afghanistan. The win against Afghanistan also propelled the Men in Green to the top of the ICC ODI rankings.

"I love playing ODI cricket" - Virat Kohli

In a recent interaction with Star Sports' Follow the Blues, Kohli highlighted his love for ODI cricket, given it tests most of the skills across all phases of the innings. Hence, he has always embraced the challenge of playing ODI cricket.

“I love playing ODI cricket. I think for me, ODI cricket is probably the one format that tests your game completely. Your technique, composure, patience, playing the situation, and playing differently in different phases of the game. So, I think it tests you as a batsman completely, and I feel the ODI cricket has always brought the best out of me because I like to embrace that challenge and play according to the situation to help my team win."

