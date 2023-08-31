Asia Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan Goes Past Daniel Vettori To Become Second Most Successful ODI Left-Arm Spinner

Photo: Twitter/T20WorldCup

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan on Thursday added another feather to his international cap as he became the second most successful left-arm spinner in ODI history during the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 clash against Sri Lanka in Pallekele.

Shakib castled Kusal Mendis for 5 runs in the 10th over to clinch his 306th ODI wicket to go past Daniel Vettori's tally.

Shakib is now only behind former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya on the list of most ODI wickets by left-arm spinners.

Jayasuriya leads the pack with 323 wickets ahead of Shakib (306), ex-New Zealand all-rounder Vettori (305) and former Bangladesh spinner Abdur Razzak (207).

Shakib's stellar ODI career in numbers

Shakib is ranked 13th overall on the list of most ODI wickets which is led by Sri Lankan spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan with 534 scalps.

The 36-year-old Bangladesh all-rounder has picked 306 wickets from 236 ODIs at an average of 28.91 with four five-wicket hauls in his career so far.

Shakib bowled Mendis through the gates to leave the Lankans in a spot of bother at 43 for 3, in their chase of 165 in Kandy.

Sri Lanka bowl out Bangladesh for 164

Earlier, Sri Lanka bowled out Bangladesh for 164 in 42.4 overs with fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana grabbing four wickets while Maheesh Theekshana taking a couple.

Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage and captain Dasun Shanaka also chipped in with a wicket each for the home team.

The only bright spot in Bangladesh's innings was the knock played by the talented left-hand batter Najmul Hossain Shanto, who top-scored with 89 runs off 122 balls with seven fours to his name.

But the rest all failed to fire as Bangladesh got skittled out for a below-par total against a depleted Sri Lankan side which is missing four key players, including all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, due to injuries.