Asia Cup 2023: Physical Fight Allegedly Between India, Sri Lanka Fans Caught On Camera (WATCH)

Physical Fight Allegedly Between India, Sri Lanka Fans | Twitter

Colombo: In a shocking incident, a fight erupted between the Indian and Sri Lankan fans on Tuesday (September 12) after the match ended. The video of the fight is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the fans of both teams exchanging blows to each other in the stands after the match ended. India and Sri Lanka faced each other during the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four stage match at R Premadasa stadium.

The fight erupted in the stands of the R Premadasa Stadium

The fight erupted in the stands of the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo after the match concluded. The video of the fight is going viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that a fan who is wearing the Sri Lanka team jersey is running towards a Team India fan and throwing punches at him in the empty stands at R Premadasa Stadium. The other spectators and fans present at the spot tried to separate the the two fans who were fighting with each other. They separated both of them and took them away from each other.

Team India led by Rohit Sharma qualified for the Asia Cup 2023 Finals

Team India led by Rohit Sharma qualified for the Asia Cup 2023 Finals after beating Sri Lanka by 41-runs. Team India set a target of mere 213 runs after getting all out due to the spectacular five wickets haul from Sri Lankan spinner Dunith Wellalage. He took five wickets that involved the wickets of the top order batsmen of Team India. He leaked 40 runs and took the five wickets. Rohit Sharma who looked in good touch was dismissed after completing his half century. The skipper scored 53 runs and fell prey to Wellalage.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowler for Team India

Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowler for Team India as he took four wickets and gave away just 43 runs. Jasprit Bumrah who is making a comeback after an injury was also seen in good form as he took two wickets of the Sri Lankan side. Sri Lanka was all out for 172 runs in their 213 runs chase. Team India qualified for the finals after beating Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four stage match.