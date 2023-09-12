Asia Cup 2023: 'Looked Very Bad Playing It' - Virat Kohli On His Unconventional Shot In The 50th Over vs Pakistan

Virat Kohli opening the bat's face and making adjustment at last moment that fetched him and the team a boundary in the 50th over |

Virat Kohli is revelling in the glory of his brilliant hundred against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup, as he brought up his 47th international ton in ODIs (One-Day Internationals) and 77th overall, on the reserve day of the Super 4 contest between arch rivals India and Pakistan. As usual, Kohli's innings was filled with text-book cricketing shots that the batsman is known for. However, after crossing his hundred, the prolific right-handed batsman played an unorthodox shot, that nonetheless fetched him and Team India a boundary. The shot became a talking point as Kohli is rarely seen employing such tactics to fetch runs. Kohli himself spoke about the shot in the post-match presentation. He played the shot in the 50th over of India's innings against Pakistani pacer Faheem Ashraf and though Shaheen Shah Afreedi was at short third man, all he could do was see the ball running away to the boundary.

Kohli spoke about the reverse scoop or ramp shot and the circumstances that encouraged him to execute the stroke. He added that he "looked bad playing" that shot and went on to say that both he and KL Rahul (who also got a hundred in the match) "don't try fancy stuff" as they know they can got a lot of runs playing traditional and good cricketing shots.

Here's the screenshots of the shot showing Kohli playing an unusual shot in the match versus Pakistan, which was shared by X (formery Twitter) users.

"Just because I crossed 100, there was a bit of respect for that shot. I don't play that and I looked very bad playing it," a user shared Kohli's quote and screenshot of him executing it.

India's biggest ever win against Pakistan

Even as the shot and hundreds by Virat Kohli and KL Rahul became the talking point of the match, India thrashed Pakistan by 228 runs after posting a massive 356/2. Kuldeep Yadav picked up 5-wickets and India cleaned up Pakistan for 128.

