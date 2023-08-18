Asia Cup 2023: BCCI Likely To Announce Team India's Squad On THIS Date

Team India. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

The men's senior selection committee of the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI), led by Ajit Agarkar, will reportedly convene in New Delhi on Monday, August 21, to choose the team for the Asia Cup 2023, which will begin on August 30 in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The Indian cricket community is eagerly awaiting the team selection announcement, and captain Rohit Sharma is likely to attend the meeting in the national capital.

With India facing concerns around their big players due to injuries, their squad announcement has been delayed. The only nations among the Asia Cup playing nations to name their squad are Nepal, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. Meanwhile, the Men in Blue have injury concerns in the form of Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul.

While Bumrah remains in the frame to play the multi-nation tournament due to his comeback in the T20I series against Ireland, things remain unclear with Rahul and Iyer. The batting duo have only been playing simulation matches at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Should Rahul and Iyer not make it to the Asia Cup, India are likely to go ahead with Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson.

Yuzvendra Chahal likely to struggle to find a place in the Asia Cup squad:

With leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal struggling to make an impact in the T20I series against the West Indies, he faces stiff competition with Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel. With Axar's batting ability being an added advantage, it could see Chahal getting sidelined from the squad.

India have won the Asia Cup title a record 6 times, but were eliminated from the competition without reaching the semi-final in 2022.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)