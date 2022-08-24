e-Paper Get App

Asia Cup 2022: Three dates when India and Pakistan may potentially face each other in the continental tournament

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 05:03 PM IST
The India-Pakistan encounter is one of cricket’s greatest rivalries and every match is emotional. The intensity and the pressure not only get to the players, but even fans tend to get in a fiery mood when the two arch-rivals clash.

Triple-treat

For the supporters from the two countries as well as for fans, a potential triple-treat awaits in the Asia Cup 2022 scheduled from August 27 to September 11.

India and Pakistan — along with a qualifier — are placed in Group A and face off in the opening encounter of the continental event in Dubai on August 28 (Sunday).

With the format of the Asia Cup 2022 tweaked a bit for this year, top-2 teams from the group seal a place in the Super 4. And if both teams qualify for the next round, fans will once again get to witness a potential India-Pakistan encounter on September 4 (Sunday).

Ultimate battle

Both teams are favourites to win the competition and if everything goes according to the script, the arch-rivals will clash in the ultimate battle for the title in the final on September 11 (Sunday) in Dubai.

