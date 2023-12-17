Ashwin Hails 'GOAT' Nathan Lyon For Entering '500 Wickets Club' During AUS vs PAK 1st Test Match

Ravichandran Ashwin and Nathan Lyon | Credits: Twitter

Team India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has applauded Australian spinner Nathan Lyon for completing 500 Test wickets and joining the elite club during the first Test between Australia and Pakistan at Optus Stadium in Perth.

Nathan Lyon became the third Australian bowler after the late Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath and the 8th overall to scalp 500 wickets in the history of Test Cricket. He accomplished this milestone on Day 4 of the Test series opener against Pakistan by dismissing Faheem Ashraf for 5.

Also, the 36-year-old is just the fourth spinner after Muthiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708), and Anil Kumble (619) to compete 500 Test wickets.

Taking his X handle (formerly Twitter), Ravichandran Ashwin hail Lyon as 'GOAT' for his remarkable achievement in Test Cricket.

"8th bowler and only the 2nd off spinner in history to pick 500 test wickets. @NathLyon421 congrats mate #AUSvsPAK.”

8th bowler and only the 2nd off spinner in history to pick 500 test wickets.@NathLyon421 congrats mate 🐐🐐#AUSvsPAK — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) December 17, 2023

Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin is just 11 wickets to become the Indian bowler after Anil Kumble and the ninth overall to complete 500 wickets. The veteran spinner can achieve this feat during the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa, with 1st match starting on December 26 at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Nathan Lyon lauded Ashwin ahead of Test series against Pakistan

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon lavished praise on Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of the Test series opener against Pakistan.

Lyon hailed veteran Indian spinner as 'world-class bowler', adding that he learnt a lot from him over the years. He also said that Ashwin is one of the best coaches for him.

"You look at Ashwin, he's a world-class bowler and somebody I've watched closely from the start of his career," Lyon was quoted by saying cricket.com.au.

"We've gone head-to-head many times in different conditions around the world. I've got nothing but respect for Ashwin and the way he's gone about it. I've definitely learned from him.

"There's an opportunity to learn from the people you play against, and without knowing it he's probably been one of my biggest coaches in a way. It's pretty amazing to see we're both creeping up to that 500 mark, and we'll see where we end up. Hopefully at the end of our career we'll sit down and have a nice feed and a beer and talk about it." Australian spinner added.

Interestingly Ravichandran Ashwin and Nathan Lyon started their Test careers in 2011 and went on to establish their names in the red-ball format.