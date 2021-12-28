Ashes: As Australia retains urn, Wasim Jaffer, netizens join the meme fest trolling England supporters

Pacer Scott Boland took six wickets in the second innings as Australia defeated England by an innings and 14 runs in the third Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

With this win, Australia regained the Ashes as the hosts have gained an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

The disappointing show from England sparked a meme fest on twitter with former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who is immensely popular on the social media platform for his witty takes on the cricketing affairs, being the front runner. Jaffer posted a short clip, teasing former England cricketer Michael Vaughan for his comments on Team India when they were bowled out for 92 runs. This was in context of England getting bowled out for 68 runs in the second innings today.

England spent more days in isolation to enter Australia than it took them to lose the #ashes — Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) December 28, 2021

@MichaelVaughan can't play on flat tracks, can't play spin, can't play on green pitches, all we do is scream 🎶 #OnOn pic.twitter.com/gLuACMGfX4 — Boxing day test 🇮🇳🇿🇦 (@Sectumsempra187) December 28, 2021

Every time Vaughan opens twitter and sees a new notification about that tweet - pic.twitter.com/EdtBmjoxO0 — Piyush Sharma (@PiyushS24196569) December 28, 2021

Mitchell Starc has a higher batting average this series than any English player #Ashes pic.twitter.com/tWRlXoDAG5 — Dennis Boland (@DennisCricket_) December 28, 2021

Australia retains the urn inside 12 days. England spent longer quarantining on the Gold Coast. #Ashes — Sam Landsberger (@SamLandsberger) December 28, 2021

Resuming Day 3 of the MCG Test at 31/4, England kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and the side was unable to match Australia's lead and in the end, they suffered an innings defeat.



Ben Stokes (11) was the first one to depart on Day 3 as he was clean bowled by Mitchell Starc. After this, Scott Boland got in the act and he cleaned up the England lower-order.'In his debut, Boland went on to take six wickets in the second innings to hand Australia a memorable victory. England was bowled out for just 68 in the second innings.



Skipper Joe Root (28) was the final nail in the coffin and England went down without showing any fight in the second innings of the third Test.

With ANI Inputs

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 02:47 PM IST