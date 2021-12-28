Today's not the day to speculate on Langer's future as coach: Australia skipper Pat Cummins

Melbourne: Australia skipper Pat Cummins on Tuesday said that his side will celebrate the Ashes victory rather than speculating Justin Langer's future as the head coach.

"I think we'll savour this victory today and continue for the Ashes and I don't think today's the day to speculate on that," ESPNcricinfo quoted Cummins as saying.

"I think we'll sit down all together after this series or whenever I think his tenure is up or his contract is up for renewal in a few months, I think we'll visit that then," he added.

Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley on Sunday had hinted that the coaches for different formats could be split and he did not give a clear answer on whether Justin Langer would remain the coach for all three formats going forward.

Langer's tenure as the head coach is slated to come to an end next year, however he has shown his willingness to remain the coach of the side.

Speculation is rife in Australia cricketing circles regarding Michael Di Venuto and Andrew McDonald taking over as the white-ball coach.

Pacer Scott Boland took six wickets in the second innings as Australia defeated England by an innings and 14 runs in the third Ashes Test here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

With this win, Australia regained the Ashes as the hosts have gained an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 01:01 PM IST