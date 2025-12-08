 Ashes 2025-26: England's Barmy Army Member Trying To Reach Australia Without Flying Gets Stuck In Singapore; Seeks Help | VIDEO
The member identified as Tommy decided to travel all the way to Australia without taking a single flight. However, his journey has now hit a roadblock as he is stranded in Singapore. He shared a video on social media seeking help from the internet users.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 06:33 PM IST
article-image
England's Barmy Army Member Trying To Reach Australia Without Flying Gets Stuck In Singapore; Seeks Help | X

Singapore, December 08: A member of the famous England cricket fan group, the Barmy Army, is facing unexpected trouble on his journey to Australia for the Ashes Test Series 2025-26. The member identified as Tommy decided to travel all the way to Australia without taking a single flight. However, his journey has now hit a roadblock as he is stranded in Singapore. He shared a video on social media seeking help from the internet users.

Tommy said in the video that he is currently stuck in Singapore and his plan is to find a boat from Southeast Asia to Australia. He said that he ideally wanted a boat to Darwin which is located in Northern Australia. However, he has not been able to find any boat so far. He shared the video from a harbour or port in Singapore, where many boats are seen parked in the background of the video.

England's Barmy Army shared the video on Instagram and said, "Barmy Army member Tommy - who is travelling to Australia to watch the Ashes WITHOUT catching a plane - is currently stuck. He is in Singapore and needs to board a boat heading to Australia. It can be from anywhere in south east Asia, to anywhere in Australia, though ideally to the north in Darwin. There's only a couple of days remaining before he will need to head to Timor to take the shortest possible flight, something he really wants to avoid! If you think you can help, reach out to @cheese_naan_on_tour."

Time is running out for him. He has only a few days left to find a sea route. If he fails to find the sea route, he will be forced to travel to Timor-Leste and take the shortest possible flight to Australia - something he really does not want to do, as his goal was to avoid flying completely.

As the Ashes series continues in Australia, fans are watching not only the cricket but also Tommy’s adventurous journey, hoping he makes it in time without breaking his no-flight mission.

Australia is leading the 5-match Ashes Test Series 2-0 by defeating England in the first two matches with 8-wickets. The third test between Australia and England will begin on Wednesday (December 17) in Adelaide.

