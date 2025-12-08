Tech Mahindra Foundation Launches Chess League For Children With Speech & Hearing Impairment; Winners To Attend Global Chess League In Mumbai

India, December 08, 2025: Tech Mahindra Foundation, the CSR arm of Tech Mahindra, has launched a nationwide Chess League for children with speech and hearing impairment to make chess accessible, inclusive, and aspirational for players at every level. The winners from each city will receive a special opportunity to witness the thrilling Global Chess League (GCL) Finals live in Mumbai this December. Over 130 children have already registered for this initiative, which is part of the Foundation’s ARISE+ disability program.

Students across three age groups—below 12, 12-18, and 18+—are participating in a single-day format designed to make competitive chess approachable for beginners, with 15-minute games played individually and without time increments. The company plans to introduce time increments and team formats at the national level as the program expands. The winners and runners-up will receive an opportunity to travel to Mumbai and witness the GCL live, along with meeting the chess players and champions. Winners in each category will also receive medals and certificates.

This initiative, undertaken by its philanthropic arm, is part of Tech Mahindra’s broader investment in nurturing India’s chess culture, talent, and accessibility. Earlier this year, the company announced that Season 3 of the Global Chess League (GCL), its flagship joint venture with FIDE, will take place from December 13 to 24, 2025, at Mumbai’s iconic Royal Opera House. The opportunity for young league winners to attend the GCL Finals embodies Tech Mahindra’s broader mission to inspire talent, foster inclusivity, and build a thriving chess ecosystem for all.

Peeyush Dubey , Chairperson, Tech Mahindra Global Chess League, said, “Chess is one of the rare sports where inclusion is not an aspiration but an intrinsic strength. Through this league, we aim to ensure that every child, regardless of ability, has the opportunity to experience competition, build confidence, and foster a sense of community. As custodians of the Global Chess League, we believe true impact comes from developing talent at every level, from grassroots to the global arena.”

The Chess League for children with speech and hearing impairments traveled across major Indian cities between November 24 and November 28. After the kickoff in Delhi on 24 November, events have been held in Hyderabad on November 26 and 27 at the Deaf Enabled Foundation ARISE+ Centre and the Government School for the Deaf, Malakpet; in Mumbai on November 27 at Tech Mahindra’s Chandivali office; in Pune on November 26 at the TechM Sharada Centre campus and closing with Bangalore on November 28 at the Sunaad School for Hearing Impaired.

Chetan Kapoor , CEO, Tech Mahindra Foundation, said, “Our education and employability programs for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) have always focused on creating real opportunities through education, skilling, and sport. This league is another step in building accessible sporting platforms across India. Seeing these children compete with passion and joy reaffirms why initiatives like this matter.”

By nurturing these pathways, Tech Mahindra aims to build a more inclusive future for chess, where every child has the chance to learn, compete, and shine. The initiative reflects the company’s long-term commitment to creating environments where talent is not limited, through consistent engagement, strengthened community programmes, and deeper integration with its wider chess ecosystem.