 IND Vs SA 1st T20I: Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya Set To Return, Will Sanju Samson Feature In India Playing XI?
IND Vs SA 1st T20I: Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya Set To Return, Will Sanju Samson Feature In India Playing XI?

Team India will kick off their 5-match t20I series against South Africa on Tuesday in Cuttack. The Men in Blue welcome back Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya, who have made a successful return from their respective injuries. Gill's return could mean Sanju Samson is benched again, with Jitesh Sharma also in the reckoning.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 07:11 PM IST
article-image
Image Credits: X/BCCI

India captain Suryakumar Yadav will have a few selection conundrums as he picks his XI for the IND vs SA 1st T20I on Tuesday in Cuttack. With 10 matches to go until the T20 World Cup, India will aim to have a settled combination heading into the tournament. The return of Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya will be a major boost to the Men in Blue.

Gill will straight away slot into the opening slot alongside Abhishek Sharma. Hardik Pandya will slot in the lower middle order, adding much needed finishing prowess to the India XI. How Suryakumar plans to use Hardik the bowler will determine how India's XI shapes up.

In the victorious Asia Cup campaign, Hardik was often used as the second pacer alongside Jasprit Bumrah. Gambhir unleashed his spin trio in Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav. If India continue with that combination, Arshdeep Singh will warm the bench.

The left armer is India's leading wicket taker in T20Is but will have to sit out due to team combination. In Shivam Dube, India boast of a 3rd pace option if needed.

Much of India's line up is clear. The only other contentious spot in the keeping position. Sanju Samson has not been able to replicate his heroics from top of the order after his position change. Jitesh Sharma has sparkled, but has looked far from convincing.

Jitesh had overthrown from Sanju from the XI and the first game should at least see the RCB keeper feature. In the recent SMAT, Samson looked in excellent touch with two fifties, two 40s and a 56-ball 73 not out against Andhra, while Jitesh managed modest returns for Baroda with a top score of 41 from six outings.

article-image

Predicted India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

