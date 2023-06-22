Ashes 2023: Kevin Pietersen Backs England's 'Bazball' Approach Despite 1st Test Defeat vs Australia

The Ashes series is one of the most celebrated and sought-after international tournaments for all cricket fans. The thrilling encounter often involves heated banters, revolutionary matchups, and excellent storytelling during the match. An epic battle of the Titans is what the Ashes has to offer for all ardent cricketing fans globally.

For England to come on top, the attacking strategy is going to remain the key. Australia, for a long time, is known for its ruthless cricket, both within the 22 yards and with their sledging.

Kevin Pietersen points out how being attacking with their gameplay was a critical factor for England to win the 2005 Edgbaston Test. One thing that England is missing out on in the last couple of Ashes has been the aggressive intent. But, the current England team’s approach – going for the kill or 'Bazball' – has been very positive for the English players.

An aggressive intent with a purpose will be the key for the England team to be victorious this summer.

The mighty Australians are at it again!

Hitting from the get-go is not going to be easy for the English openers as the experience of Scott Boland and the fierce pace of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc – coming red hot off the other end of the pitch – will be tough to tackle.

Moreover, with Josh Hazelwood back, the pace department of Australia is way better than before. When it comes to the spinning department, Nathan Lyon has been a critical match-winner for the team. With 5 wickets in the WTC final, helping the Aussies to win the tournament, his confidence is high – getting into the Ashes.

With batting legends such as Steve Smith and David Warner on the side, the batting line-up looks very strong for the Aussies. The right balance of experience and youth in the form of Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, and Travis Head gives the Aussies an upper hand when it comes to getting into the battle.

Overall, the current Aussie team looks very well balanced – with the right mix of talent and expertise – which seems to be quite good on paper. And, with the recent victory in the WTC final, the tails are up for the kangaroos!

What should England be worried about?

From a cricket analyst’s perspective, England should worry about 2 critical things – robust top order and the fitness of the players. The Aussies have some quality firepower in their pace attack and even KP believes that the current England top-order lacks the attacking mindset to face the Aussie pacers.

Getting those runs early in the match is critical and exposing the middle order within 10 or 20 overs is going to be very suicidal for the English team. Within the middle order, Moen Ali has been taking some positive strides, both with bat and ball – this Ashes could be the Freddie moment for him!

Conclusion

With the title hanging in the balance – finding out the right combination is going to be the key for the English team. The right team selection – battling against the odds, can give England a better chance to conquer the title and surprise the Aussies in 2023.