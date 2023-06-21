Ashes 2023: Australia & England Penalised For Slow Over-Rates In First Test

Australia and England have been fined 40 percent of their match fees and penalised two ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points each for maintaining slow over-rates during the first Ashes Test in Birmingham. Andy Pycroft of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after the teams were ruled to be two overs short of their targets after time allowances were taken into consideration, according to the ICC release.

WTC points at stake

"Captains Pat Cummins and Ben Stokes pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanctions, so there was no need for formal hearings.

On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Marais Erasmus, third umpire Chris Gaffaney, and fourth umpire Mike Burns leveled the charges," it said.

The sanctions saw Australia lose two WTC points, leaving Cummins' side with a total of 10 points after their first Test of the new cycle.

England are also deducted two points, meaning they are behind all eight of their rivals in the 2023–25 WTC cycle.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, sides are penalised one point for each over. Consequently, two World Test Championship points will be deducted from both teams' points total.

