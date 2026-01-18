U19 World Cup: Sri Lanka's Viran Chamudhita Registers Highest Score In Tournament's History

Sri Lankan batter Viran Chamudhita | X

Windhoek: Sri Lankan batter Viran Chamudhita scripted history on Saturday as he smashed the highest individual score in the ICC U19 World Cup.

The left-handed batter achieved the historic record by smashing 192 runs off just 143 deliveries, which included 26 fours and one six, against Japan in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 match.

The 17-year-old went past his compatriot Hasitha Boyagoda's record of 191 runs off 181 balls which had 28 fours and two sixes against Kenya U19 in January 2018.

Another record was created during the Sri Lanka vs Japan match as Viran Chamudhita stitched a massive 328-run opening partnership with Dimantha Mahavitana, which is the highest partnership for any wicket in the tournament's history.

The duo broke the record of England's Dan Lawrence and Jack Burnham, who notched up 303 runs against Fiji in January 2016.

The mammoth opening stand between Viran Chamudhita and Dimantha Mahavitana helped Sri Lanka set a target of 388 for Japan U-19 in their first match of the 2026 edition.

Opener Dimantha Mahavithana played a fantastic knock of 115 runs off 125 deliveries, including 11 fours.

Vimath Dinsara played a blistering unbeaten knock of 44 runs off 24 deliveries, which included two sixes and one four as Sri Lanka posted 387/4 in 50 overs.

For Japan, Timothy Moore scalped three wickets (3/43) in six overs.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)