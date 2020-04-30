Another star falls: Twitter mourns death of legendary Mohun Bagan star Chuni Goswami

On Thursday, legendary Mohun Bagan star Subimal Goswami, popularly known as Chuni Goswami, passed away in Kolkata. The 82-year-old former footballer was admitted hospital in the city earlier on Thursday and passed away at 5:00 pm after suffering a cardiac arrest. Reportedly, he had been suffering from ailments including blood sugar, prostrate and nerve problems.

Goswami joined Mohun Bagan in 1946 at the age of 8 years and continued to play for the football team till his retirement in 1968. He also captained the side from 1960 to 1964.

Goswami also went on to play 50 international matches including the Olympics for India. He led the Indian team to the Asian Games Gold Medal in 1962.

Chuni Goswami was also a first class cricketer. He was right-handed batsman and a right-arm fast medium bowler. Playing for Bengal, Goswami scored 1,592 runs in 46 matches at an average of 28.42. He has also picked up 47 wickets.

Twitter mourned the death of Chuni Goswami. "One of the true greats of Indian sport, Subimal 'Chuni' Goswami passed away today. Brilliant footballer and a terrific cricketer as well, who captained Bengal in a Ranji trophy final," said Joy Bhattacharjya.

"Another legendary Indian Footballer and a fine first class cricketer has left us today. Rest in eternal peace Shri. Chuni Goswami. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family," wrote NCP's Praful Patel.

