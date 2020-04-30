Legendary Indian footballer Chuni Goswami passes away

On Thursday, famed former Indian footballer and cricketer Chuni Goswami passed away. This was confirmed by his family.

According to a Sportstar report, 82-year-old Goswami had been admitted to a Kolkata hospital earlier on Thursday and passed away at 5:00 pm after suffering a cardiac arrest. Reportedly, he had been suffering from ailments including blood sugar, prostrate and nerve problems.

Goswami who turned 82 in January played for Mohun Bagan throughout his life -- beginning at the age of eight as a Junior Team member. Nothing it seemed could separate the two -- not even offers by other clubs including the Tottenham Hotspur FC.

He had begun his international career in 1956 in a match that saw the team win 1-0 against the Chinese Olympic team. According to accounts, he played for India in 50 international matches including Olympics, Asian Games, Asia Cup and Merdeka Cup. Reportedly, he had scored 32 goals during the course of his fifty matches.

It was Chuni Goswami who captained the Indian team to victory in the 1962 Asian Games and to a Silver medal in the 1964 Asia Cup. He however bid adieu to international football at the age of 27.

Goswami was also an excellent cricketer. Debuting in 1962-63 for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy he would go on to lead the team to a Ranji Trophy final in the future. After retiring from football, he focused completely on playing cricket.

Aside from his professional sporting pursuits, he had also tried his hand at hockey and lawn tennis, as well as having a role in the Bengali movie Prothom Prem. He was also the Sheriff of Kolkata in 2005.