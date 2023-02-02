Anil Kumble makes this huge predictions about Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan: Check here

Arshdeep Singh |

Mumbai: Indian spin bowling legend Anil Kumble said on Wednesday that he sees young Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh as the "next superstar bowler". Chris Gayle, Robin Uthappa, Anil Kumble, Parthiv Patel, Scott Styris and Aakash Chopra named the young cricketing talents of the next generation in 'Legends Lounge' on JioCinema. Kumble named Arshdeep Singh as his choice for the bowler and Ishan Kishan as batsman.

"Having worked closely with someone like Arshdeep, it is wonderful to see him grow into what he's done for India. I would look at Arshdeep as the next superstar bowler coming through. From a batting perspective, Ishan Kishan is someone who has been wonderful in the opportunities he has got. He got a double hundred and he's someone who I think will be a superstar." Arshdeep has performed consistently for India, especially in death overs, since his international debut in July 2022. He was also named as one of the nominees for the ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year Award for 2022.

Gayle agreed with Kumble on both players, with Parthiv also naming Arshdeep. He also named paceman Umran Malik and batsman Tilak Varma. "He is quick and bowling well and already played for India. He is someone who can be a superstar. Batting-wise, having seen Tilak Varma in the last couple of years, I had the opportunity to scout him and see the cricketer he has become. We have seen his batting ability, and he has the ability to go on and lead the side. He is someone who comes across as a leader."

Chopra praised Mumbai Indians' track record of identifying and grooming talent. Uthappa praised Tilak Varma's ability but provided an interesting name in the bowling department. "Arshdeep is No. 1 there but another one that's impressed me in recent years that I have played against in domestic cricket is Mohsin Khan. The left-arm fast bowler - I think he bowls really well. He bowls very heavy balls, and they do not seem like they are coming because he comes off a short run-up. He's got a bright future ahead of him." Styris wanted to recognize players further down the pecking order in terms of national selection and experience and picked the Sunrisers Hyderabad pair of Kartik Tyagi and Abhishek Sharma.

"I think he had a down year in 2022, but he showed enough the year before as a young man against the big names and the talented batsmen we know the IPL has. From a batting perspective, Abhishek Sharma has a lot of natural ability. He is not quite there yet but is further up the chain than where Kartik Tyagi is in terms of their development. I think this year's IPL will be a big one for him." Chopra recognized other talented players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Washington Sundar to close out the spirited discussion.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)