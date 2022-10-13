Watch: India pacer Arshdeep Singh autographs bat for fan during practice match against Western Australia

India suffered a shock 36-run loss to Western Australia in their second practice match but fans had their share of fun during the encounter.

One of the few fans present at the Perth Stadium, even managed to get a bat signed by young pacer Arshdeep Singh.

Arshdeep, who was a part of India's playing XI for the game, saw a security guard run towards him holding a bat. A fan had sent the bat requesting the left-arm pacer to sign an autograph.

Arshdeep agreed to sign the bat and handed it to him by a security guard, who ran back to give it to the fan.

Coming to the match, opener KL Rahul made 74 off 55 balls, but his efforts went in vain.

After Western Australia XI made 168-6 in their 20 overs, India could get only 132-8 in 20 overs, with Rahul's 74 comprising nine fours and two sixes.