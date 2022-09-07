Asia Cup 2022: Fan calls Arshdeep Singh 'Gaddar' as he enters team bus, gets slammed by Indian journalist

Young Indian Pacer Arshdeep Singh | ANI

A fan could be seen calling @arshdeepsinghh 'Gaddar' (traitor) just as the player came out of the stadium. Later another man who seemed to be either a member of the Asian Cricket Council or a journalist intervened & scolded the fan for referring to #arshdeepsingh by such a word. pic.twitter.com/3230UReiSq — Damanjeet Kaur (@djkaur101) September 7, 2022

One dropped catch has changed the life of India pacer Arshdeep Singh with fans calling him Khalistani.

The pacer from Punjab dropped an important catch in the 18th over of Pakistan's innings against India in the Super Four phase clash while the former were chasing 182 runs.

The 23-year-old had dropped Asif Ali, who took full advantage of the lifeline given to him as Pakistan hit pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for 19 runs in the next over. Arshdeep Singh was given the final over to defend seven runs but was unsuccessful.

Arshdeep became the target of vicious online trolling after he dropped the crucial catch. Reportedly, many handles from Pakistan also became active. The word "India" was replaced with "Khalistan" on Singh's Wikipedia page by an anonymous user even as another editor shortly undid these changes.

Recently, a fan called Arshdeep a traitor after Men in Blue’s defeat to Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

As Arshdeep was boarding the team bus, a fan called the pacer ‘gaddar’ (traitor). Immediately an Indian journalist jumped to pacer’s defence as he shouted at the fan for abusing the player.

Support for Arshdeep Singh

Indian cricket fraternity has also come out in support of the young pacer who had dropped a crucial catch in the 18th over of the match.

Indian batter Virat Kohli had some strong words in his support and said "Even when I played my first game against Pakistan in Champions Trophy, I played a bad shot and got out. Anyone can make mistakes under pressure. It is natural to feel bad. The team environment is great right now, credit for this goes to management and the captain. So one must accept his mistake, address it and look forward to being in that pressure situation once again," said Kohli in a post-match press conference on Sunday.

He was backed by the former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, who stated that no one drops catches purposely and the young seamer should not be criticized.

"Stop criticising young @arshdeepsinghh. No one drops a catch purposely..we are proud of our boys .. Pakistan played better.. shame on such people who r putting our own guys down by saying cheap things on this platform bout Arsh and the team.. Arsh is GOLD," Harbhajan tweeted.

Coming to the match, put to bat first by Pakistan, India put on 181/7 in their 20 overs. Chasing 182, Pakistan crossed the finishing line with one ball to spare and by a margin of five wickets.