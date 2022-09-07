'People have a habit to say, let them say': Arshdeep Singh’s parents on pacer being called Khalistani after dropping crucial catch against Pakistan

Arshdeep Singh |

Arshdeep Singh’s parents spoke in support of the cricketer after social media trolls called him a ‘Khalistani’ following Punjab speedster dropping a catch at a crucial juncture in the match against Pakistan on September 4.

The pacer's parents were also in Dubai to watch their son play for Team India.

Arshdeep’s father, Darshan Singh, who has served with the CISF, spoke on the controversy and said that fans are bound to get emotional when the team loses.

Emotional fans

“We went to watch the match. India-Pakistan match is always interesting. Fans get emotional, angry when their team loses and say a few words. We are taking it positively, and there is no problem,” Darshan Singh told ANI.

"We also watched the first match and the second match was also good but silly mistakes happen and can happen by anyone. People have a habit to say, let them say. If people are commenting on it, it means they love him," said Baljit Kaur, mother of Arshdeep Singh.

Part of the game

Speaking to Sports Tak at the Chandigarh airport in Mohali upon arrival Arshdeep’s father said: “I do not want to comment on this. Fans want their teams to win, and when they lose, some fans criticise the players. It is part of the game. We should not take it negatively and use it to improve our game.”

When asked about the use of the term ‘Khalistani’, Arshdeep’s father categorically said: “I do not want to speak other than about the game. It is part of the game. Winning and losing are parts of the game. When we win, our drawbacks get overlooked, but when we lose, they become a matter of discussion. If Pakistan had lost the match, their player who dropped the catch would have faced a similar fate.”

He added, “Arshdeep told me that he himself is reading the comments. He is taking criticism positively and will use it to improve his game. There is a lot left in the tournament. He will shine.”

Love for Arshdeep Singh

When the reporter asked his mother if she felt bad, she said: “No, I did not. There is every type of fan. Some criticise the players but the rest of them love the players.”

When asked about the allegations that Arshdeep intentionally dropped the catch, she said: “We cannot stop anyone from saying anything. Let them speak what they want to. We will take it positively and move forward.”

Indian Express quoted Darshan Singh as saying: “As a parent, it feels really bad. He is only 23. I don’t want to say much about trolls. You can’t shut everyone’s mouth. Without fans, there is no game. There are some who stand by you no matter what and others who can’t digest a single loss. But at the end of the day, only one team can win.”

He added: “Before returning, we had a word with Arshdeep. His exact words were – I am laughing at all these tweets and messages. I am only going to take positives from it. This incident has only given me more confidence.”

