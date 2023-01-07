e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs SL: Saba Karim questions inclusion of Arshdeep Singh in India squad for SL series: 'Why he is not playing domestic cricket?'

IND vs SL: Saba Karim questions inclusion of Arshdeep Singh in India squad for SL series: 'Why he is not playing domestic cricket?'

India will take on Sri Lanka in the final match of the T20I series in Rajkot on Saturday

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 07, 2023, 01:09 PM IST
article-image
Young Indian Pacer Arshdeep Singh | ANI
Follow us on

New Delhi: Former India selector Saba Karim lashed out at young Indian pacer Ashdeep Singh for bowling five no balls in the second T20I match against Sri Lanka. Arshdeep gave away 37 runs from his 2 overs in the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. India will take on Sri Lanka in the final match of the T20I series in Rajkot on Saturday.

Read Also
Hardik Pandya on Arshdeep Singh bowling no-balls in Ind vs SL 2nd T20: 'It's a crime'
article-image

Learning experience

Karim questioned Arshdeep not playing in the domestic season during his break from the Indian team. However, the ex-India selector then admitted that the new players will make mistakes and that's how they will learn. "Why is Arshdeep Singh not playing domestic cricket in between international matches? Why didn't he play Vijay Hazare for Punjab?" Saba Karim was quoted as saying by India News.

Read Also
'You can’t be doing this': Sunil Gavaskar lays into Arshdeep Singh for bowling no-balls in Ind vs...
article-image

Need for patience

"We have to be patient. It takes time to build a team. It's a young team with a lot of changes. The new players will make mistakes and that's how they will learn. It will keep going up and down for the next few days. You have to trust them," he added. Team

Read Also
'You shouldn't be playing...': Gautam Gambhir on Arshdeep Singh returning to international cricket...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

IND vs SL 3rd T20: Squads, When and where to watch; Live on TV and online

IND vs SL 3rd T20: Squads, When and where to watch; Live on TV and online

IND vs SL 3rd T20: Team India receives warm welcome at Rajkot, watch

IND vs SL 3rd T20: Team India receives warm welcome at Rajkot, watch

Rishabh Pant accident: Cricketer undergoes surgery for ligament tear on right knee in Mumbai

Rishabh Pant accident: Cricketer undergoes surgery for ligament tear on right knee in Mumbai

Sania Mirza to retire at next month's Dubai Tennis Championships: 'I like to do things on my own...

Sania Mirza to retire at next month's Dubai Tennis Championships: 'I like to do things on my own...

Supercomputer predicts final EPL table for 2022-23 season, here’s who will emerge champions

Supercomputer predicts final EPL table for 2022-23 season, here’s who will emerge champions